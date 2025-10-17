Cresset Group
Cresset was formed in 2002 by Dr Andy Vinter. His ground breaking research on new virtual screening technology formed the scientific foundation of the company and has underpinned our technical development ever since. Andy continues to work alongside our leadership team and R&D team to innovate and extend the scientific base of the company, inspiring us as we grow.
YEAR FOUNDED:
2002
LEADERSHIP:
Founder: Andy Vinter
Founder and CSO: Mart Mackey
CEO: Robert Scoffin
New Cambridge House, Bassingbourn Road Litlington Cambridgeshire SG8 0SS GB


