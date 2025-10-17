SUBSCRIBE
Cresset Group

Cresset was formed in 2002 by Dr Andy Vinter. His ground breaking research on new virtual screening technology formed the scientific foundation of the company and has underpinned our technical development ever since. Andy continues to work alongside our leadership team and R&D team to innovate and extend the scientific base of the company, inspiring us as we grow.
YEAR FOUNDED:
2002
LEADERSHIP:
Founder: Andy Vinter
Founder and CSO: Mart Mackey
CEO: Robert Scoffin

New Cambridge House, Bassingbourn Road Litlington Cambridgeshire SG8 0SS GB
Tel: 44-0-1223-858890
NEWS
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, March 26
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
March 25, 2021
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, July 31
Biopharma and life science companies strengthen their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
July 30, 2020
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Flare™ V2 heralds next generation of structure-based design with Electrostatic Complementarity™ scoring and new Python® API
June 20, 2018
 · 
1 min read
Business
Proximagen Enhances Medicinal Chemists’ Toolkit With Flare for Structure-Based Design
December 12, 2017
 · 
1 min read
Business
Cresset Group Applications Licensed By Shiv Nadar University, India, To Teach Computational Chemists Of The Future
June 22, 2017
 · 
1 min read
Cresset Group Release: Scientific Program And Workshops Announced For The Cresset User Group Meeting, 29th – 30th June 2017, Cambridge, UK
May 11, 2017
 · 
2 min read
Business
Peakdale Molecular Ltd. Extends Its Offering By Signing Collaborative Agreement With Computational Chemistry Company, Cresset Group
October 24, 2016
 · 
1 min read
Cresset Group Release: Rapidly Explore Available Chemistry Space In Spark V10.2
November 14, 2013
 · 
3 min read
Cresset Group’s New Activity Miner for Lead Optimization Highlights and Explains Key Activity Insights
October 2, 2013
 · 
2 min read
A Practical Introduction to Using Cresset Group’s Tools for Imaginative Molecule Design
September 18, 2013
 · 
1 min read
Business
Cresset Group Grows Scientific Team and Relocates to Offices in Cambridge Cluster
August 22, 2013
 · 
1 min read
Victrix CMCC Chooses Cresset Group’s Software for Drug Discovery Consulting Projects to Give Insight Into Molecular Activity
June 27, 2013
 · 
3 min read
