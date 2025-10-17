Cresset Group

Cresset was formed in 2002 by Dr Andy Vinter. His ground breaking research on new virtual screening technology formed the scientific foundation of the company and has underpinned our technical development ever since. Andy continues to work alongside our leadership team and R&D team to innovate and extend the scientific base of the company, inspiring us as we grow.

YEAR FOUNDED:

2002

LEADERSHIP:

Founder: Andy Vinter

Founder and CSO: Mart Mackey

CEO: Robert Scoffin