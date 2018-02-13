Walgreens Makes a Takeover Play for Drug Distributor AmerisourceBergen





On Monday The Wall Street Journal reported that Walgreens Boots Alliance is in talks to buy AmerisourceBergen, in the latest sign of a fast-consolidating, and fast-evolving, health care market.



What is AmerisourceBergen?

AmerisourceBergen (abc, +14.36%) is a global network of companies that works across the healthcare supply chain to deliver drugs to pharmacies and patients. It acts as a distributor, logistics manager, and even liaison between drug developers and legislators. It is one of the biggest drug distributors in the U.S.