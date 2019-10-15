3 Things You Can Do To Fill Your Resume If You Lost Your Job

Losing your job is never fun. Whether you were fired or laid off, not having a steady income and somewhere to go from 9am-5pm every day can be scary and overwhelming.

But if you find yourself in this situation then rest assured not all is lost. You will be OK. You will find another job. You don’t need to have everything figured out right away. In fact, take a few days or a week to fully process what happened. Let it sink in, go through whatever stages of grief you need to, and then start planning your next steps when you’re in a good head space.

Yes, you will likely start job searching right away. But, finding the right fit can take time. So in the meantime, here are a few things you can do to fill your resume while you’re in between jobs.

Freelance

Depending on your line of work, this may or may not be doable. But, supplementing your severance or unemployment with freelance projects is a great way to keep your skills up. Reach out to former co-workers, bosses, managers or mentors and let them know you’re available for work and what you’re looking for.

You may be surprised by what people may need help with and are willing to pay someone hourly or on a project basis to complete. Plus you may find a new industry you’re interested in, learn a new skill or even just learn how to manage your own time outside of a traditional office environment. And it’s something you can put on your resume to show that you didn’t just take time off, but were serious about continuing your career.

Start a Side Hustle

Is there something you’ve always wanted to do? Maybe it’s more of a hobby, or maybe it’s a business idea that you dreamt up years ago but never had the time to see through. Whatever it might be, you now have the time to actually explore it.

So set aside a few hours a day to job hunt, but pencil in time to work on your own passion project, too. Side hustles are all the rage these days and for good reason. They not only provide a learning opportunity, but also another income stream and a new challenge. And when you do land a new job, because you will, you can continue to build on the foundation you built while you had more time. Remember to talk about it in future interviews, too. It’s a great talking point for why you’re a true self-starter.

Volunteer

If there is a cause near and dear to your heart, dedicate your time while you have it. It can be hard to fit in things like volunteering when you’re at a desk 40+ hours a week. But once your schedule opens up, you have time to tutor children in STEM or walk the dogs at the local shelter.

Donate your time to whatever you are passionate about.

Joining an organization or new community is also a great way to broaden your network. And at your next company you could build alliances and continue the relationship you started. It also shows you have passions outside of work and are a well-rounded person.

So if you’re struggling with what to do with all of your newfound time now that you’re not working, consider these three options. But most importantly, after your dedicated time period, don’t wallow.