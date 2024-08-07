SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ARS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2024 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

August 7, 2024 
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced its participation in the 2024 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference being held August 13-14, 2024 in New York City. Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and caregivers to better protect themselves from severe allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is developing neffy (also referred to as ARS-1), an intranasal epinephrine product in clinical development for patients and their caregivers with Type I allergic reactions including food, medications and insect bites that could lead to life-threatening anaphylaxis. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

ARS Investor Contacts:
Justin Chakma
ARS Pharmaceuticals
justinc@ars-pharma.com

ARS Media Contact:
Christy Curran
Sam Brown Inc.
christycurran@sambrown.com

