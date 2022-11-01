Arima Genomics Presents Data on Cancer Structural Variants at the Association of Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting

Arima Genomics technology uses a proximity ligation method to map the 3-dimensional structure of chromosomes within the nucleus of a cell, enabling researchers to detect structural variants such as gene fusions, which can play a critical role in tumorigenesis and therapeutic response.

“Current methods for sequencing FFPE tumor tissues often fail to identify genomic alterations such as gene fusions responsible for driving disease,” said Matija Snuderl, MD, Director of Molecular Pathology and Diagnostics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. “In our study, Arima’s 3D genomics-based approach consistently detected gene fusions identified by other methods such as RNA sequencing, and where those methods did not find a driver of the patient’s cancer, the Arima assay detected clinically actionable alterations in 53% of the cases. Our work shows the promise of Arima’s technology in increasing the diagnostic yield across cancers and its potential role in improving patient outcomes by identifying more patients eligible for targeted therapies.”

“Our research-based efforts to understand the utility of 3D genomics in pan-cancer profiling have demonstrated strong potential for this technology,” said Anthony Schmitt, PhD, Senior Vice President of Science, Arima Genomics. “Our technology was able to identify structural variants of clinical significance both in archival FFPE tissue samples for which other technologies, such as RNA-seq, are unsuccessful and in driver-negative clinical samples. As a result, we believe Arima’s 3D genomic approach can be broadly deployed for translational medicine research and clinical testing.”

Arima Genomics will host a workshop with Drs. Anthony Schmitt and Matija Snuderl, on November 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in Room 231C. In addition, a poster titled “Uncovering gene fusions with 3D genomics: from clinical validation to actionable insights for undiagnosable solid tumors,” will be presented on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 9:15-10:15 a.m. by Dr. Kristyn Galbraith of NYU.

For more information, visit Arima Genomics at booth #1539 or https://arimagenomics.com/amp-2022/

About Arima Genomics

Arima Genomics, Inc. is advancing life sciences research through the power of 3D genomics by providing unparalleled access to the sequence and structure of any genome. Arima Genomics offers the most advanced technologies for preserving the structural organization of the genome to drive discovery in genome biology and human health. To learn more, visit www.arimagenomics.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005389/en/