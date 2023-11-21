SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Ardelyx to Participate at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 21, 2023 
1 min read

Ardelyx, Inc. today announced that Ardelyx management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. E.T. in New York City.

To access the live webcast of Ardelyx’s session, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investor section of the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Ardelyx website for 30 days following the event.

About Ardelyx, Inc.
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor), as well as early-stage pipeline candidates. Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin has received approval for PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been submitted in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Caitlin Lowie
clowie@ardelyx.com


Events Massachusetts
