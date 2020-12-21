Aprecia Establishes a Long-Term Partnership with Battelle

Battelle’s innovative design teams will focus on expanding the capabilities of Aprecia’s 3DP technology platform addressing important pharmaceutical product challenges through 3DP innovation
|
CINCINNATI and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecia Pharmaceuticals is partnering with Battelle to accelerate and expand its advanced capabilities in 3DP pharmaceutical manufacturing. The collaboration will be focused on advancing 3DP equipment from clinical supply through commercial scale, while increasing manufacturing throughput and efficiency at every level.
“Aprecia’s internal equipment design team and its current technology partners have established its global leadership in 3DP commercial scale manufacturing. The Aprecia leadership team is highly optimistic about combining its years of 3DP experience with the innovation and engineering talents of Battelle,” said Aprecia CEO, Chris Gilmore. “We believe this partnership will have long-term impact on Aprecia’s ability to solve medication design challenges that will offer significant benefits to patients across multiple therapeutic categories.”
“Additive manufacturing (3DP) is expanding rapidly and across many industries. Aprecia has invested the time and resources necessary to become the leader in 3DP pharmaceutical manufacturing,” said Sanj Pai, Vice President and General Manager of Battelle’s Health business. “We envision great opportunities in leveraging Aprecia equipment platforms and intellectual property to best serve the pharmaceutical industry.”
