Press Releases

Applied DNA to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2024

August 7, 2024 | 
2 min read

STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 7, 2024 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies, today announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024. In conjunction with this announcement, Applied DNA management will host a conference call for analysts and members of the investment community starting at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. On this call, management will discuss the Company’s financial results and recent accomplishments.

Date & Time: Thursday, August 8 @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial In:

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 15 following the conclusion of the call:

  • Replay for domestic callers (toll free): 877-344-7529, replay access code 9045385

  • Replay for international callers: 412-317-0088, replay access code 9045385

  • Replay for Canadian callers (toll free): 855-669-9658, replace access code 9045385

An accompanying slide presentation will be embedded in the webcast (live and replay) and can be accessed in the ‘Company Events’ section under the ‘News & Events’ tab of the Applied DNA investor relations website at https://investors.adnas.com/

The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (“DNA”). Using the polymerase chain reaction (“PCR”) to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the enzymatic manufacture of synthetic DNA for use in the production of nucleic acid-based therapeutics and, through our recent acquisition of Spindle Biotech, Inc. (“Spindle”), the development and sale of a proprietary RNA polymerase (“RNAP”) for use in the production of mRNA therapeutics; (ii) the detection of DNA and RNA in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

For additional information:
Investor Relations: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com
Web: www.adnas.com
X: @APDN

###

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences

View the original press release on accesswire.com

