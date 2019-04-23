AMPEL BioSolutions and MedNet Solutions Partner to Host Virginia Biotechnology Association Networking and Educational Event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMPEL BioSolutions a precision medicine technology company and MedNet Solutions, an eClinical technology company, today announced they will host and sponsor a Virginia Biotechnology Association (Virginia Bio) educational and networking event. Virginia Bio is a diverse network of industry leaders focused on generating growth of the biotechnology industry in the state. The event, Virginia Bio’s quarterly “Beer and Bio” event, will be held on Thursday, April 25th at the AMPEL BioSolutions office in Charlottesville. In addition to networking, the event will feature a presentation on the business and legal considerations around intellectual property in the biotechnology industry. Jeffrey Guise, senior partner of the San Diego office of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati will present, “Intellectual Property: The Engine of Biotech Development.” “AMPEL is excited to co-host this event that brings together the local life sciences community of biotech companies, academic researchers and Charlottesville residents to make new connections, strengthen existing relationships and learn about intellectual property considerations. We are honored to have a fellow University of Texas Southwest Medical Center PhD alum, and now prominent patent lawyer, Jeff Guise speaking at the event,” said Amrie Grammer, PhD, board member, Virginia Bio and co-founder, AMPEL BioSolutions. Virginia Bio hosts numerous educational and networking events throughout the year to help its members address some of the most pertinent challenges and trends in the industry. Intellectual property law is an essential topic for young biotech companies to help them navigate preserving their most important asset, their discoveries. “Innovations in science and technology are transforming the life sciences industry at a dizzying pace and presenting both new opportunities and challenges for entrepreneurs and established organizations alike,” said Rob Robertson, chief executive officer, MedNet Solutions. “As an eClinical solutions provider, we’re committed to helping life sciences companies bring innovative treatments to market, and we’re pleased to work with AMPEL BioSolutions to sponsor this event and provide education on a critical topic in the industry.” To learn more and register for the upcoming event, visit www.vabio.org/events. About Ampel Biosolutions AMPEL BioSolutions is a technology precision medicine company with clinical research (CRO) capabilities. AMPEL has developed a clinical genomic test in the Immunology space to predict the right drug for a patient based on gene expression. The first application was lupus and we are expanding into other autoimmune diseases. The genomic test is most effective when paired with AMPEL’s mobile app that captures daily data predictive of disease flare and need for therapy change. About MedNet Solutions MedNet Solutions is a leading healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. MedNet’s proven, flexible and easy-to-use cloud-based eClinical systems dramatically improve the efficiency of clinical studies and registries of all types and sizes. Beyond simply electronic data capture (EDC), MedNet’s solutions deliver the tools and dashboards required to expertly manage all aspects of clinical research. Since 2001, pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted MedNet to consistently deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success. For more information, visit www.mednetstudy.com. Contact: Barbara Correll, bcorrell@mednetstudy.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ampel-biosolutions-and-mednet-solutions-partner-to-host-virginia-biotechnology-association-networking-and-educational-event-300836573.html SOURCE MedNet Solutions