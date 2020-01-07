ALX Oncology Appoints Peter S. García as Chief Financial Officer

Jan. 7, 2020 12:00 UTC

DUBLIN, Ireland & BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ALX Oncology, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies to block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, today announced the appointment of Peter S. García as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. García has over 20 years of experience guiding public and private life science and technology companies, including leading the IPO process, driving M&A transactions and raising over $1.5 billion in debt and equity offerings.

“Peter has broad and deep experience managing companies through corporate growth and supporting the advancement of novel technologies,” said Jaume Pons, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ALX Oncology. “I am delighted to have Peter join our team at this important juncture as we advance ALX Oncology through our next stage of growth.”

Mr. García most recently served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of PDL BioPharma. In this role, he oversaw all aspects of the finance and accounting operations and was responsible for SEC compliance and the company’s relationship with financial institutions, investors, and the Wall Street community. Mr. García holds an M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management and a B.A. with honors in Economics and Sociology from Stanford University.

“ALX Oncology has made remarkable progress to develop ALX148 as a potential new cornerstone of treatment for patients with cancer,” said Peter García. “With a growing body of data, it’s an exciting time to join ALX Oncology. I look forward to providing my expertise to support the Company’s progress and continuing to build value.”

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies that block the CD47 checkpoint mechanism, which is exploited by cancer cells to evade the immune system. Our lead candidate, ALX148, a next generation CD47 myeloid checkpoint inhibitor, is a fusion protein comprised of an engineered high affinity CD47 binding domain of SIRPα linked to an inactive Fc region of human immunoglobulin. ALX148 is designed to maximize the clinical benefit of antibody-based therapies and is in clinical development for a broad range of tumor types. For more information about the clinical study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov, identifier number NCT03013218. www.alxoncology.com

