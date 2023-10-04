Allurion Announces Acceptance of Five Abstracts for Presentation at Obesity Week 2023

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced acceptance of five abstracts that will be presented at Obesity Week 2023, the annual meeting of The Obesity Society to be held in Dallas, Texas from October 14-17.

Presentations will include new findings on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to support provider decision-making and streamline workflow, automate coaching and follow-up, and assess changes in appetite.

“The science is clear: weight loss treatments must go hand-in-hand with evidence-based strategies to achieve lifestyle modification. We are delighted to present our research focused on AI-powered patient monitoring, digital behavior change coaching, and digital self-monitoring of changes in appetite,” says Dr. Paul Sacher, Vice President of Behavioral Science for Allurion. “We believe this data validates the investments we have made in building out our AI and behavioral science teams and lays the foundation for future work that leverages generative AI to make these features conversational to further increase engagement.”

New data from a study on the use of the Allurion Program in overweight patients without obesity with a BMI of less than 27 will also be presented.

One of the most effective ways to treat obesity is to prevent it altogether by intervening when a patient is simply overweight,” says Dr. Roberta Ienca, one of the study’s co-authors. “This initial data in patients with a BMI less than 27 opens the door to further expansion of the Allurion Program, especially given its favorable safety profile.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: A Novel Swallowable Gastric Balloon Promotes Safe Weight Loss in Patients with a BMI less than 27

Presenter: Roberta Ienca, M.D., Weight Management Center, Nuova Villa Claudia Clinic

Poster: 015

Title: Digital Appetite Tracking Enhances Awareness of Hunger and Satiety in Procedureless Balloon Patients

Presenter: Paul Sacher, PhD., Allurion Technologies

Poster: 029

Title: Machine Learning to Predict Success of Response for Patients Treated with a Procedureless Balloon

Presenter: Ben Ainscough, PhD., Allurion Technologies

Poster: 265

Title: A Path to Automation: Text-Based Coaching Improves Well-Being in Procedureless Balloon Patients

Presenter: Paul Sacher, Ph.D., Allurion Technologies

Poster: 306

Title: A Path to Automation: Text-Based Coaching Achieves Key Outcomes in Procedureless Balloon Patients

Presenter: Paul Sacher, Ph.D., Allurion Technologies

Poster: 307

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-less gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale and Health Tracker devices. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan: gastric balloon, surgical, medical or nutritional. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions and include statements regarding Allurion’s expectations for, and market acceptance of, the Allurion Program. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to them and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future results or developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication, including but not limited to (i) the ability of Allurion to obtain regulatory approval for and successfully commercialize the Allurion Program, (ii) the results of clinical data from its studies, (iii) the evolution of the markets in which Allurion competes, (iv) the ability of Allurion to defend its intellectual property and satisfy regulatory requirements, (v) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Allurion’s business, (vi) Allurion’s expectations regarding its market opportunities and (vii) the risk of economic downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Allurion operates. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the proxy statement/prospectus contained in Allurion’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 (333-271862), the company’s Form 8-K filed on August 7, 2023 (as amended), and other documents filed by Allurion from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Allurion assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Allurion does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

