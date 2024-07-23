Paula Brown Stafford joins Allucent in a planned leadership transition, bringing 35+ years of life science experience, including with Quintiles and Novan, Inc., to guide company’s next phase of growth

Mark A. Goldberg, M.D., who spearheaded Allucent’s transformation to a global CRO serving small and mid-sized biopharmaceutical companies, will continue to serve as chairman

CARY, N.C., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allucent today announced that it has appointed industry veteran Paula Brown Stafford as chief executive officer to advance the next phase of its expansion. Ms. Stafford succeeds Mark A. Goldberg, M.D., in a planned transition following his leadership in building Allucent into a global clinical research organization (CRO) uniquely positioned to serve small and mid-sized biopharmaceutical businesses.

Allucent names Paula Brown Stafford as CEO to lead next phase of expansion

Ms. Stafford brings to Allucent more than 35 years of industry experience. At Quintiles (now IQVIA), she played a key role in growing its CRO services. As president of the global life science provider’s largest business unit, she led 22,000 employees across 60 countries in delivering Phase I-IV clinical research services. Ms. Stafford also was president, CEO and chairman of Novan, Inc., a clinical development-stage biotechnology company.

Dr. Goldberg, who will continue to serve as chairman of Allucent’s board of directors, stated: “Paula is known for her dynamic leadership and unwavering commitment to helping deliver needed therapies to patients. Having held key positions at both a biotech business and leading CRO, Paula brings a unique perspective and expertise in drug development that will greatly benefit our clients and team. Her proven track record in creating value and driving innovation, combined with her passion for operational excellence, will be instrumental in advancing Allucent’s continued success and growth.”

Ms. Stafford will guide Allucent’s continued expansion following Dr. Goldberg’s leadership in building the company into a global provider of drug development solutions addressing the specialized needs of small and mid-sized biotech businesses. Over the past five years, the company has bolstered its portfolio of development services, deepened its clinical capabilities and extended its global reach to more than 60 countries.

Paula Brown Stafford, newly appointed CEO of Allucent, said, “Mark has built Allucent into a leading full-service CRO, addressing a crucial market gap for smaller biotech companies at a time when innovative medicines and efficient clinical success are more critical than ever. I am honored to take on the role of CEO to further this vital mission. With three decades of CRO experience and seven years leading a small biopharmaceutical company, I am proud of my contributions to the industry’s growth and am well-versed in the needs of smaller companies in today’s drug development landscape. I look forward to leveraging this expertise to tackle our clients’ toughest challenges and expedite the delivery of novel therapies to patients in need.”

Dr. Goldberg added, “Having led Allucent during this formative time has been a privilege. We’ve established ourselves as a world-class CRO tailored to the unique needs of small and mid-sized biotechs. Our team is incredibly talented, and Paula is the ideal choice to take Allucent to the next level. As Chairman of the Board, I am excited to continue to support Allucent’s journey and am confident in our bright future with Paula at the helm.”

Ms. Stafford’s contributions to the life science industry and North Carolina community have been recognized by multiple organizations. The Triangle Business Journal presented her with its Lifetime Achievement Award for Women in Business (2022) and Fierce Biotech named her one of the 10 top women in biotech (2012). The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where Ms. Stafford serves as an adjunct professor for the Gillings School of Global Public Health, presented her with its Distinguished Alumna award (2016).

