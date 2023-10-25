Alercell’s Latest Intellectual Property In-License Bolsters Leukemia Diagnostic Test Advancements

BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alercell, Inc., a pioneering molecular diagnostics company committed to revolutionizing therapeutics for unmet clinical needs, with a primary focus on Oncology In-Vitro Diagnostic Testing, proudly announces an exclusive patent license agreement with Columbia University.

Under the license agreement, Alercell will spearhead the development of a novel diagnostic test for Leukemia which uses terminal erythroid differentiation (TED) as a clinically significant indicator for prognostic classification in patients with myeloid malignancies. The absence of TED is linked to worse patient outcomes, and tracking the number of cells undergoing TED provides information that can augment and improve the accuracy of existing prognostic scoring systems. The license agreement grants Alercell exclusive rights to develop and bring to market certain patented intellectual property conceived at Columbia University by Dr. Azra Raza, MD, the Chan Soon-Shiong Professor of Medicine and Clinical Director of the Edward P. Evans Foundation Myelodysplastic Syndrome Center at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, along with the expertise of Abdullah Ali, PhD, Assistant Professor of Medical Sciences (in Medicine) at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Frederic Scheer, the Chief Executive Officer of Alercell, expressed immense enthusiasm regarding this patent license agreement, stating, “We are delighted to license this intellectual property from Columbia University. We firmly believe that access to this patent will empower us to propel forward on our mission of developing new tools with the ultimate aim of saving lives. At Alercell, our mantra is ‘knowing before it is too late,’ and licensing rights to the patent aligns seamlessly with our unwavering commitment.”

Alercell’s license agreement with Columbia University marks a significant stride for Alercell in the realm of cancer diagnostics, reinforcing the company’s dedication to ushering in groundbreaking advancements in the field. With this exclusive patent license agreement, Alercell takes a momentous step towards realizing its mission of making early diagnosis a reality, potentially transforming the landscape of cancer care.

ABOUT ALERCELL

Alercell, Inc., a Montana company is a molecular diagnostics company pioneering novel therapeutics to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a primary focus in Oncology in-vitro Diagnostic Testing and Neuroscience. Alercell is a true innovator, disruptor, and leader in the field of preventative oncology. The company was founded with the aim of providing more accurate and timely diagnostic tools for cancer patients worldwide. Alercell’s mission is to make a difference in the fight against cancer by providing innovative and accurate diagnostic solutions that improve patient outcomes.

The Alercell® mission is built on the foundation of “stopping it before it starts”. Our genetics-based testing is the first line of assault against cancer & leukemia and infectious diseases.

For more information, please visit: www.alercell.com and www.Lenadx.com

Media Contact:

Frederic Scheer

367546@email4pr.com

406 920 8787

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alercells-latest-intellectual-property-in-license-bolsters-leukemia-diagnostic-test-advancements-301966715.html

SOURCE Alercell