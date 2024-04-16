AlayaCare to Present at the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - AlayaCare, a leading home-based care technology platform, will be participating in the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 16 and 17 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Adrian Schauer, CEO and Founder will be speaking at 10:00 am ET on April 17th. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the AlayaCare management team will also be taking meetings throughout the day.

To register for the 2024 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, please follow this link.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 and now with over 500 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

