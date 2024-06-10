Aktis Oncology to Participate in TD Cowen’s 2nd Annual Radiopharmaceutical Innovation Summit

BOSTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktis Oncology, a clinical biotechnology company discovering and developing novel classes of targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumors, today announced that Matthew Roden, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the TD Cowen 2nd Annual Radiopharmaceutical Innovation Summit on Monday, June 17, 2024 at 9:20 a.m. ET. The conference will be held virtually.

About Aktis Oncology

Aktis Oncology is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of novel targeted alpha radiopharmaceuticals to treat a broad range of solid tumor cancers. Founded and incubated by MPM BioImpact, the company has developed proprietary platforms to generate tumor targeting agents with ideal properties for alpha radiotherapy. Part of a growing oncology pipeline, the company’s lead program targets Nectin-4, a tumor-associated antigen found in urothelial and other cancers. Designed for high tumor penetration and long residence time, Aktis Oncology’s molecules will quickly clear other areas of the body, thereby maximizing tumor elimination while minimizing side effects of treatment. This approach would enable clinicians to visualize and verify target engagement prior to exposure to therapeutic radioisotopes. Aktis Oncology also has a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. To learn more about Aktis Oncology, visit www.aktisoncology.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Terri Clevenger

ICR Westwicke

203-682-8297

Terri.Clevenger@westwicke.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Peter Vozzo

ICR Westwicke

443-213-0505

Peter.Vozzo@westwicke.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aktis-oncology-to-participate-in-td-cowens-2nd-annual-radiopharmaceutical-innovation-summit-302167618.html

SOURCE Aktis Oncology