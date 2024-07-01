Agilent Names Bret DiMarco Chief Legal Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced Bret DiMarco has been named to lead the company’s global legal organization as senior vice president and chief legal officer, as well as serving as secretary. He begins his new role with Agilent effective today.

“Bret DiMarco is another outstanding addition to the Agilent leadership team,” said Padraig McDonnell, Agilent president and CEO. “Bret’s broad range of tactical and strategic experience across a variety of industries will be valuable assets as our company becomes even more customer focused and even more nimble to continue to win in the marketplace and add value to customers and shareholders.”

Most recently, DiMarco served as chief legal officer of Pendo.io, a leading global venture-backed software-as-a-service (SaaS) company. Before joining Pendo.io, he was executive vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary for Coherent Inc., a multinational corporation and one of the world’s largest laser manufacturers. There, he was responsible for all legal matters, the company’s intellectual property program and global trade compliance. After leading the process for the sale and closing of the company’s merger with II-VI Incorporated, he served as a special adviser to the company president during the initial transition period.

DiMarco previously was an associate and member of the international law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where his practice focused on corporate and securities law, corporate governance and mergers and acquisitions. DiMarco also has served on multiple Nasdaq councils, currently as the chair of the Nasdaq Exchange Nominating Committee. He has been an adjunct assistant professor of law at the University of California Law School, San Francisco since 2004.

DiMarco is a graduate of the University of Southern California Law School and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Irvine.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

