Agenus To Report Second Quarter 2016 Financial Results On July 28, 2016; Conference Call To Follow

July 21, 2016 | 
LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) will release its second quarter 2016 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28, 2016. Agenus executives will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

To access the live call, dial 1-888-799-5016 (U.S.) or 1-704-908-0465 (International) and refer to conference ID number 50188771. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible from the company’s website at www.agenusbio.com/webcast/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for approximately 60 days after the call.

