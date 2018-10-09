Agenus To Present Data on Proprietary CTLA-4 & PD-1 Antibodies at ESMO 2018

- AGEN PD-1 antibody (AGEN2034) shows early signs of clinical activity in patients with cervical cancer

- AGEN PD-1 & CTLA-4 (AGEN1884) is the most advanced combination in 2L cervical cancer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, cancer vaccines, and adoptive cell therapies1, will present new clinical data on its lead CTLA-4 and PD-1 programs at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Munich this month.

Two posters on Agenus’ proprietary CTLA-4 (AGEN1884) and PD-1 (AGEN2034) antibodies will highlight ongoing phase1/2 clinical trial results. These studies include monotherapy PD-1 dose escalation and expansion in 2L cervical cancer and the combination of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antibodies in advanced/refractory solid tumors, including 2L cervical cancer.

The combination of AGEN1884 and AGEN2034 is the most advanced clinical stage combination for women with cervical cancer. Agenus is pursuing both monotherapy and combination trials as a dual track regulatory strategy in 2L cervical cancer, for a potential BLA filing in 2020.

Agenus plans to build upon these important clinically validated targets, CTLA-4 and PD-1, with novel therapies advancing to IND this year and next. Agenus’ discovery platforms have delivered 8 INDs from 2016 to first-half of 2018. Agenus is on track to advance five additional discoveries to IND by 1H 2019 – which would comprise a total of 13 INDs in three years, an immuno-oncology industry record.

Poster Presentation Details:

Poster display session: Biomarkers, Gynaecological cancers, Haematological malignancies, Immunotherapy of cancer, New diagnostic tools, NSCLC - early stage, locally advanced & metastatic, SCLC, Thoracic malignancies, Translational research

Date: October 20, 2018

Time & Location: 12:30 – 1:30pm in Hall A3 – Poster Area Networking Hub at Messe Munich, Messegelände, 81823 München, Germany

Poster 1: Phase 1/2, Open-Label, Multiple Ascending Dose Trial of AGEN2034, an Anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody, in Advanced Solid Malignancies: Results of Dose Escalation in Advanced Cancer and Expansion Cohorts in Subjects With Relapsed/Refractory Cervical Cancer.

Presentation Number: 1158P

Lecture Time: 12:30pm Central European Time

Presented by: Charles Drescher , MD, Swedish Medical Center ( Seattle, WA )

Presentation Number: 1168P

Lecture Time: 12:30pm Central European Time

Presented by: Jermaine Coward, BSc (Hons) MBBS MRCP (UK) FRACP PhD, Icon Cancer Center ( South Brisbane , AU).

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, proprietary cancer vaccine platforms, and adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Agenus’ clinical development plans and timelines, presentation of clinical data and planned IND and BLA filings. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

1Through AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Agenus

