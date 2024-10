LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company developing antibodies including checkpoint inhibitors and other checkpoint modulators, and cancer vaccines, today announced that Garo H. Armen, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO, and Robert B. Stein, M.D., Ph.D., President, Research & Development, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2016 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 9th at 9:30am ET.