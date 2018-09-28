LEXINGTON, Mass. /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, cancer vaccines, and adoptive cell therapies1, announced today that Dr. Jennifer Buell, Chief External Affairs Officer at Agenus, will make a presentation and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 2018 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference at the Intercontinental NY Barclay Hotel. Details of the presentation and live webcast are provided below: Presentation Time and Location: Monday, October 1 , at 4:05 – 4:35 PM EDT

, at 4:05 – A live audio webcast will be accessible at: http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor7/agen/

Webcast will be also accessible from the “ Events & Presentations www.agenusbio.com About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. The Company’s vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, proprietary cancer vaccine platforms, and adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter. Forward-Looking Statements

Agenus Inc.

Jennifer Buell, PhD

781-674-4420

Jennifer.Buell@agenusbio.com 1Through AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Agenus View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenus-to-present-at-the-2018-cantor-fitzgerald-global-healthcare-conference-in-new-york-ny-300720907.html SOURCE Agenus Inc.