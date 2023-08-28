Agenus to Participate in September 2023 Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass.LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Fireside chat presentation will be held in-person on Thursday, September 7th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET in Boston, MA. A live webcast and replay will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations

Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference– Fireside chat presentation will be held in person on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, at 4:20 p.m. ET, in New York, NY. This content is for Baird clients attending the conference. There will not be a webcast replay.

HC Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference – Fireside chat presentation will be held in-person on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET, in New York, NY. A live webcast and replay will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer and infectious diseases with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company’s mission is to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @agenus_bio.

