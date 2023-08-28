SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Agenus to Participate in September 2023 Investor Conferences

August 28, 2023 | 
1 min read

Agenus Inc., a leader in developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

LEXINGTON, Mass.LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Fireside chat presentation will be held in-person on Thursday, September 7th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET in Boston, MA. A live webcast and replay will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.
  • Baird 2023 Global Healthcare Conference– Fireside chat presentation will be held in person on Tuesday, September 12th, 2023, at 4:20 p.m. ET, in New York, NY. This content is for Baird clients attending the conference. There will not be a webcast replay.
  • HC Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference – Fireside chat presentation will be held in-person on Wednesday, September 13th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET, in New York, NY. A live webcast and replay will be accessible on the company’s website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer and infectious diseases with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company’s mission is to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @agenus_bio.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230828602083/en/

Contacts

Investor Contact
917-362-1370
investor@agenusbio.com

Media Contact
781-674-4784
communications@agenusbio.com

Source: Agenus Inc.

Events Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Drug pricing
J&J Reverses Course on 340B Rebate Plans Following HRSA Warning
October 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of the U.S. Capitol building at sunset
Drug pricing
Amgen, Lilly Are Part of Ongoing Senate Probe Into Pharma’s Restrictions on 340B Program
September 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: J&J's building in Switzerland
Drug pricing
HRSA Threatens J&J With Sanctions Over Planned 340B Rebate Scheme
September 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac