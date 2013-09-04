Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN), a developer of therapeutic vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that the company will present a corporate overview at two upcoming conferences. Dr. Garo Armen, chairman and CEO of Agenus, will present at the 15th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2013 at 10:25 am Eastern time at the Millennium Broadway Hotel in New York City, NY. Dr. Armen will also present at the Stifel Healthcare Conference 2013 at 10:20 am Eastern time on September 11, 2013 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.

