LEXINGTON, Mass., March 1, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN), a developer of therapeutic vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that the company will be presenting at the 32nd Annual Cowen and Company Health Care Conference, which will be held at the Boston Marriott Copley Place. Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO of Agenus, will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, March 7th at 8:40 am.