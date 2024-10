LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN), a developer of vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that the company will be presenting at the 3rd Annual “Cancer Immunotherapy: A Long-Awaited Reality” conference taking place from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. EDT on October 4, 2012, at the New York Academy of Medicine in New York. Dr. Garo Armen, chairman and CEO of Agenus, will present a corporate overview at 10:00 a.m.