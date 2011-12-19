SUBSCRIBE
Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - Lexington, MA) and ChemRar Enter Into Agreement in the Area of Personalized Cancer Vaccines

December 19, 2011 | 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass. and MOSCOW, Dec. 19, 2011 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN), a biotechnology company working to develop treatments for cancers and infectious diseases, and NewVac LLC (a subsidiary of ChemRar High Tech Center and resident of the Skolkovo Innovation Center in Russia), a company focused on the development of innovative technology for cancer immunotherapy, announced today that they have entered into a license, development and manufacturing technology transfer agreement for Agenus’ Oncophage® (HSPPC-96; vitespen) vaccine. Oncophage is approved in Russia for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (“RCC"; kidney cancer) in patients at intermediate risk of recurrence.

