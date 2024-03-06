Agenus Announces Preclinical Data on BMS-986442 (AGEN1777) at AACR 2024

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in discovering and developing novel immunological agents to treat various cancers, today announced that the first preclinical data from BMS-986442 (AGEN1777) will be presented in an oral presentation at the upcoming AACR Meeting, to be held April 5 – 10, 2024 in San Diego, CA.

In non-clinical assays, BMS-986442 demonstrated superior immune activation both as monotherapy and in combination with PD-(L)1 blockade compared to conventional TIGIT antibodies. This novel, Fc-enhanced, bispecific antibody is differentiated from conventional TIGIT monoclonal antibodies by optimally targeting two critical immune checkpoint receptors in the same pathway, TIGIT and CD96. BMS-986442 (AGEN1777) leverages Agenus’ proprietary Fc-engineering platform to harness novel mechanisms of action that extend beyond the capabilities of conventional anti-TIGIT therapy. This innovative strategy could represent a promising approach to overcome the limitations of current anti-TIGIT therapies.

“Immune checkpoint blockade has emerged as a powerful strategy in enhancing anti-tumor immunity. However, conventional TIGIT antibodies have faced limitations with monotherapy activity in clinical settings,” said Dhan Chand, Ph.D., Vice President of Research. “BMS-986442 has the potential to address these challenges through Fc modification and the targeting of complementary pathways.”

Presentation Details:

Abstract Title: BMS-986442 (AGEN1777), a novel TIGIT/CD96 bispecific antibody, demonstrates superior monotherapy and combination activity versus conventional anti-TIGIT antibodies in preclinical models

Abstract Number: 3915

Presenting Author: Dhan Chand

Session: Immune Targets and Therapies

Presentation Session Date and Time: Monday April 8, 2024, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PST

Data presented at the conference will be available to view in the publications section of the Agenus website (https://agenusbio.com/publications) following the AACR Meeting.

About BMS-986442 (AGEN1777)

BMS-986442 (AGEN1777) is being developed in partnership between Agenus and Bristol Myers Squibb. The TIGIT and CD96 bispecific antibody is currently being investigated for the treatment of multiple solid tumors in clinical studies in combination with nivolumab and/or chemotherapy. TIGIT is expressed on T cells and NK cells, sharing ligands with the CD96 receptor, and generating co-stimulatory or co-inhibitory signals. Co-inhibition of TIGIT and CD96 is intended to restore effector cell function by blocking the inhibitory immune checkpoint signaling pathway.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer and infectious diseases with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company’s mission is to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants (through SaponiQx). Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

