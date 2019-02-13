Adocia to Present New Clinical Data on BioChaperone® Technology at the 12th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2019)

Lyon, France February 12th, 2019 – Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases with innovative formulations of approved proteins, today announced that four abstracts featuring its BioChaperone® technology have been accepted for presentation at the 12th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD 2019) being held February 20-23, 2019 in Berlin, Germany.

“The data presentations at the ATTD Annual Meeting demonstrate the potential of our BioChaperone technology to improve diabetes care and management,” commented Dr. Olivier Soula, Deputy General Manager at Adocia. “Specifically, BioChaperone Lispro showed a PK/PD profile at least equivalent to faster insulin aspart, the only approved ultra-rapid insulin and the first results obtained with BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin, the first combination of its kind tested in clinics, encourage us to rapidly develop this combination of two essential hormones.”

Details of the four accepted abstracts are presented below:

Oral Presentation # ATTD19-0192: The Ultra-Rapid Insulin BioChaperone Lispro Bolused By Insulin Pump Shows Favourable Pharmacodynamics And Pharmacokinetics vs. Faster Aspart and Insulin Aspart

Presenting Author: Dr. Grégory Meiffren

Session: Oral Presentations Session 4

Date and Time: Saturday, February 23, 2019 9:40 AM – 9:50 AM CET

Location: Hall M1

Oral Presentation # ATTD19-0201: BioChaperone Technology Enables The Development Of Pramlintide-Prandial Insulin Combinations

Presenting Author: Dr. Grégory Meiffren

Session: Oral Presentations Session 2

Date and Time: Thursday, February 21, 2019 4:50 PM - 5:00 PM CET

Location: Hall 4

1



Poster # ATTD19-0198: BioChaperone Glucagon, A Stable Ready-To-Use Liquid Glucagon Formulation Enabled By Biochaperone Technology, Is Well Tolerated And Quickly Restores Euglycemia After Insulin-Induced Hypoglycemia

Presenting Author: Dr. Aymeric Ranson

Session: PD05 E-Poster Discussion 05 (Station 4)

Date and Time: Friday, February 22, 2019 10:10 AM - 10:15 AM

Location: Exhibition Area

Poster # ATTD19-0194: BioChaperone Combo, A Co-Formulation Of Lispro And Glargine, Improves Postprandial Glucose Control Compared To Lispromix25 Or Lispro And Glargine Injections In Type 2 Diabetes Subjects

Presenting Author: Dr. Grégory Meiffren

Session: EPO2 E-Poster Viewing

Date and Time: Thursday, February 21, 2019 4:40 PM - 6:00 PM CET

Location: Exhibition Area

About ATTD Annual Meeting

The ATTD is a scientific program that brings leading international experts together to discuss breakthroughs in diabetes treatments, technological innovations and showcase the latest developments in new insulin analogues, delivery systems, pumps, glucose sensors, closed-loop systems and much more.

About ADOCIA

Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. In the diabetes field, Adocia’s portfolio of injectable treatments is among the largest and most differentiated of the industry, featuring six clinical-stage products. Additionally, Adocia recently expanded its portfolio to include the development of treatments of obesity and short bowel syndrome.

The proprietary BioChaperone® technological platform is designed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone to each protein for a given application. Adocia’s clinical pipeline includes five novel insulin formulations for the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro (BioChaperone® Lispro U100 and U200), a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone® Combo), a rapid-acting formulation of human insulin (HinsBet® U100), and a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin analog pramlintide (BioChaperone® Pramlintide Insulin). It also includes an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone® Glucagon) for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Adocia preclinical pipeline includes combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists (BioChaperone® Glargine GLP-1) for the treatment of diabetes, a ready-to-use combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist BioChaperone® Glucagon GLP1) for the treatment of obesity and a ready-to-use aqueous formulation of teduglutide (BioChaperone® Teduglutide) for the treatment of short bowel syndrome.

Adocia and Chinese insulin leader Tonghua Dongbao entered into a strategic alliance. In April 2018, Adocia granted Tonghua Dongbao licenses to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle-Eastern territories. The licensing included 50 million dollars upfront and up to 85 million dollars development milestones, plus double-digit royalties on sales. In June 2018, Tonghua Dongbao agreed to manufacture and supply active pharmaceutical ingredients insulin lispro and insulin glargine to Adocia globally, excluding China, to support Adocia’s portfolio development in these territories.

2

Adocia aims to deliver “Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.”

To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com

For more information please contact:

Adocia Adocia Press Relations Europe Adocia Investor Relations USA Gérard Soula MC Services AG The Ruth Group Chairman and CEO Raimund Gabriel Tram Bui contactinvestisseurs@adocia.com adocia@mc-services.eu tbui@theruthgroup.com Ph.: +33 4 72 610 610 Ph.: +49 89 210 228 0 Ph.: +1 646 536 7035

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Reference Document filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 19, 2018 (a copy of which is available at www.adocia.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Adocia to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Adocia shares in any jurisdiction.

3