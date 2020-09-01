Adial Pharmaceuticals to Present at The LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on September 2nd

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2020 / ADial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)(NASDAQ:ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that it will be presenting at the LD Micro 500 Virtual Investor conference being held virtually on September 1-4, 2020.

View Adial Pharmaceuticals’ profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ADIL

William Stilley, Chief Executive Officer of Adial Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 2nd at 3:20 p.m., Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here. One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

The LD Micro 500 will feature the most prominent companies in the small and micro-cap world, alongside interviews and keynotes with thought leaders from various industries.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Adial Pharmaceuticals, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration or email your request to wade@ldmicro.com. To register for the conference, contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/.

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming “500" in September is the Company’s most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in a Phase 3 clinical for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. www.adialpharma.com

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman / Natalya Rudman

Tel: 212-671-1021

Email: dwaldman@crescendo-ir.com

