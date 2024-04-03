AbCellera to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 7, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--()--(Nasdaq: ABCL) will announce its first quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, and hold an earnings conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) the same day.

A live audio webcast of the earnings conference may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the conference call.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240403603286/en/