AbCellera to Present at the Bloom Burton Healthcare Conference on April 16, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--()--(Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will present at the Bloom Burton Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

