SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

AbCellera to Present at the Bloom Burton Healthcare Conference on April 16, 2024

March 19, 2024 | 
1 min read

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will present at the Bloom Burton Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that executives from the Company will present at the Bloom Burton Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

About AbCellera Biologics Inc.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) discovers and develops antibody medicines for indications across therapeutic areas including cancer, metabolic and endocrine conditions, and autoimmune disorders. AbCellera’s engine integrates technology, data science, infrastructure, and interdisciplinary teams to solve the most challenging antibody discovery problems. AbCellera is focused on advancing an internal pipeline of first-in-class and best-in-class programs and collaborating on innovative drug development programs with partners. For more information, please visit www.abcellera.com.

Contacts

Media: Kathleen Reid; media@abcellera.com, +1(236)521-6774
Business Development: Murray McCutcheon, Ph.D.; bd@abcellera.com, +1(604)559-9005
Investor Relations: Melanie Solomon; ir@abcellera.com, +1(778)729-9116

Source: AbCellera Biologics Inc.

Events Canada
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Agilent's signage at its office in California
Mergers & acquisitions
Agilent Pays $925M to Buy CDMO Biovectra to Boost Biologics, CRISPR Capabilities
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Donanemab’s Promise, BIO Wrap and Mass Layoffs
June 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Oncology tracker over the Chicago skyline
ASCO24: Sanofi Reports Sarclisa Combo’s Fatality Reduction in Multiple Myeloma
May 31, 2024
 · 
21 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff