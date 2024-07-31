Aadi Bioscience to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results and Corporate Update

Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 7, 2024

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AADI), a commercial-stage precision oncology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for cancers with alterations in the mTOR pathway, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 8:30 am EDT (5:30 am PDT) to report second quarter 2024 financial results and provide recent corporate updates.

Conference Call Information

Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the “Investors & News” page of the Aadi Bioscience website at. To participate via telephone, please register in advance here:. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the website for at least 30 days.

About Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

Aadi is a commercial-stage precision oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for cancers with alterations in the mTOR pathway, a key regulator of cell growth and cancer progression. To unlock the full potential of mTOR inhibition, Aadi uniquely combines nanoparticle albumin-bound () technology with the potent mTOR inhibitor, sirolimus. Aadi received FDA approval and commercializes FYARRO® for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant perivascular epithelioid cell tumor (PEComa).

Aadi is exploring nab-sirolimus in PRECISION1, a Phase 2 tumor-agnostic registration-intended trial in mTOR inhibitor-naïve malignant solid tumors harboring TSC1 or TSC2 inactivating alterations. Aadi is also exploring nab-sirolimus in two single-indication Phase 2 trials for difficult-to-treat mTOR-driven cancers: neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) of the lung, gastrointestinal tract and pancreas, and advanced or recurrent endometrioid-type endometrial cancer (EEC) in combination with letrozole. More information on Aadi’s development pipeline is available on the Aadi website at www.aadibio.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

