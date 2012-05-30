SUBSCRIBE
A New Facility for the 10-Year Anniversary of GenScript Corporation

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 30, 2012 /PRNewswire-Asia/ -- GenScript USA Inc., a leading biotech company, has announced the opening of a new R&D facility in Nanjing, China.

This new facility will play a key role in GenScript’s strategy to expand its global business and to reach the emerging market in Asia. GenScript invested $40 million USD to build the new R&D base covering an area of 4,682,700 square feet in JiangNing Science Park. The construction of the new facility broke ground in 2009, and the first phase 765,036 square feet of the R&D base has recently been completed with three 5-story buildings, and two 2-story animal housing buildings with AAALAC and OLAW accredited facilities. New state of the art equipment for gene-synthesis, protein purification and characterization, antibody engineering and drug assays have been installed in the research labs. And the new facilities also offer offices, a meeting center, a cafeteria and an exercise center for employees.

Starting in 2002, GenScript, as a pioneer company, has grown together with the synthetic biology and is the now the world’s largest gene synthesis supplier. With subsidiaries in Europe, Japan, and China, and headquartered in New Jersey, GenScript consistently provides the best research services to the scientific community worldwide. Besides the world-leading gene synthesis service, GenScript offers comprehensive services for biological research and early-phase drug discovery, such as bio-reagents, assay development & screening, antibody drug development, and research animal model services. By developing and applying innovative synthetic biology technologies, GenScript assists researchers in advancing and transforming research in biology.

