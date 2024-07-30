66 Confluent Health Physical and Occupational Therapists Receive Board-Certified Clinical Specialist Credential

Esteemed Certification Requires Specialized Knowledge and Advanced Clinical Expertise
LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-six Physical and Occupational Therapists from Confluent Health’s Partner Brands obtained prestigious clinical specialist board certifications, Dr. Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, CEO of Confluent Health, announced today. These therapists join an elite group of clinicians representing just 11% of the industry.
Board certifications are granted by the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA)'s American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists (ABPTS) and the Hand Therapy Certification Committee (HTCC). The certifications require 2,000 to 4,000 hours of clinical practice in the specialty area and include rigorous application and examination processes.
At Confluent Health, therapists are encouraged to pursue board-certifications in specialties that interest them during their tenure. With more than 65% of Confluent Health’s therapists board-certified, the company boasts the highest number of board-certified specialists among all healthcare organizations in the United States.
“I want to thank Confluent Health’s newly board-certified specialist Physical and Occupational Therapists for their dedication to continued training and learning,” said Dr. Andrea Baumann, PT, DPT, MBA, ATC, Senior Vice President of Outpatient Rehab Companies at Confluent Health. “This achievement embodies our commitment to excellence in patient care, ensuring unparalleled quality and outcomes for all. We are proud to call these 66 individuals a part of the Confluent Health Family.”
Obtaining these specialty certifications enhances therapists’ clinical knowledge and hones their skills within their chosen areas of expertise. Board-certified therapists deliver optimal care and innovative treatments to their patients, staying abreast of the latest research and technological advancements. Numerous studies have shown that patients treated by board-certified therapists achieve faster and more effective outcomes within specialized fields.
“The hard work of our Physical and Occupational Therapists within the Confluent Health Family is evident as they advance their expertise in specialized areas beyond the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) or Occupational Therapy degree,” said Dr. Alyson Ellis, PT, DPT, OCS, TPS, Senior Director of Talent Learning and Development at Confluent Health. “These clinicians will continue to make an indelible impact in the lives of their patients.”
The ABPTS offers board-certification in 10 specialty areas of physical therapy including cardiovascular and pulmonary, clinical electrophysiology, geriatrics, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics, pediatrics, sports, women’s health, and wound management. The HTCC offers certification in hand therapy. Of the 11% of therapists who hold a board certification in a specialty, only 8% possess the Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) designation, while fewer than 2% have earned the Sports Clinical Specialist (SCS) certification or Certified Hand Therapist Specialty (CHT).
“We are immensely proud of the commitment demonstrated by our Physical and Occupational Therapists,” Henderson said. “Their achievements speak volumes about their unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional care to their patients.”
Henderson and the Confluent Health Family celebrate these therapists for their remarkable achievements in their specialties. The following individuals received board certifications:
All Star Physical TherapyAustin Alexander, PT, DPT, OCS
Baton Rouge Physical TherapySadie Dupre, PT, DPT, OCS
Gabrielle Labat, PT, DPT, OCS
BreakThrough Physical TherapyKathryn Bradley, PT, DPT, OCS
Jacob Deese, PT, DPT, OCS, LAT, ATC
Arryn Gamble, PT, DPT, NCS, MSCS
Danielle Johanson, PT, DPT, OCS
Colorado in MotionMichelle Dixon, OTR/L, CHT, CLT
Alana Ward, PT, DPT, OCS
Elite Physical TherapyJulia Sketo, DPT, C/NDT, GCS
Foothills Sports Medicine Physical TherapyElizabeth Ladensack, OCS
Lindsay Patterson, PT, DPT, OCS
Mountain River Physical TherapyMegan Walker, PT, DPT, OCS
mōviHealthBuck Schroeter, PT, DPT, OCS
Pappas OPTBradley Borsay, DPT, OCS, ATC, CSCS
BriAnna Rondeau, PT, DPT, ATC, OCS
Sean Rush, PT, DPT, OCS
Lauren Wilhoit, MS, OTD, OTR/L, CHT
Physical Therapy CentralDale Boren, PT, MPT, OCS, SCS
Ben Buchanan, PT, DPT, OCS, SCS
Kaitlyn Cotton, PT, DPT, PHC, WCS
Margaret Hacker, PT, DPT, OCS
Lauren Onate, PT, DPT, OCS, TPS
Devin Trachman, PT, DPT, MTC, OCS
ProRehabMegan Burns, PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS
Jenna Byrley, PT, DPT, OCS
Adam Fatkin, PT, DPT, SCS
Justin Kiesel, PT, DPT, OCS
Jon Newbold, PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS
Stephanie Sherwood, PT, DPT, SCS
Christopher Virgin, CHT
Providence Performance Physical TherapyMaureen Cobile, PT, DPT, OCS
Redbud Physical TherapyAmy Malone, PT, MPT, ATC,OCS
RET Physical TherapyEdwin Tat, PT, DPT, OCS
SporTherapy Physical TherapyJerren Domino, PT, DPT, OCS
Kaylan Fagley, PT, DPT, OCS
Maria Rousseva, PT, DPT, OCS
Joshua Sparkman, PT, DPT, OCS
Strive Physical TherapyVeronica Clark, PT, DPT, SCS, OCS
Jay Najafi, PT, DPT, OCS, COMT
Stephanie Paluchowski, PT, DPT, OCS
Jackelyn Turner, PT, DPT, SCS
Texas Physical Therapy SpecialistsMichael Bonner, PT, DPT, OCS
Meagan Bourque, PT, DPT, OCS
Jonathan Britton, PT, DPT, OCS
Dan Cisneros, PT,DPT, OCS
Caleb Comer, PT, DPT, OCS
Abraham Garcia, PT, DPT, SCS
Elizabeth Garcia PT, DPT, OCS
Hannah Garza, PT, DPT, OCS
Shon Jordan, PT, DPT, OCS
Marie Kidd, PT, DPT, SCS, ATC
Katelyn Lochner, PT, DPT, OCS
William Lopez, PT, DPT, OCS
Tyler Miller, PT, DPT, OCS
Anjelica Moran, PT, DPT, OCS
Allison Pohl, PT, DPT, OCS
Heather Remmert, PT, DPT, OCS
Cristian Sandoval, PT, DPT, OCS
Trey Trentham, PT, DPT, OCS
Emily Trevino, PT, DPT, OCS
Andie Ward, PT, DPT, OCS
Anthony Warner, PT, DPT, OCS
Chris Wilks, PT, DPT, OCS
Tony Zhou, PT, DPT, OCS, CDN
Xcel Physical TherapyDarren Riggs, PT, DPT, OCS
