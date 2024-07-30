66 Confluent Health Physical and Occupational Therapists Receive Board-Certified Clinical Specialist Credential

Esteemed Certification Requires Specialized Knowledge and Advanced Clinical Expertise

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixty-six Physical and Occupational Therapists from Confluent Health’s Partner Brands obtained prestigious clinical specialist board certifications, Dr. Kristi Henderson, DNP, FAAN, CEO of Confluent Health, announced today. These therapists join an elite group of clinicians representing just 11% of the industry.

Board certifications are granted by the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA)'s American Board of Physical Therapy Specialists (ABPTS) and the Hand Therapy Certification Committee (HTCC). The certifications require 2,000 to 4,000 hours of clinical practice in the specialty area and include rigorous application and examination processes.

At Confluent Health, therapists are encouraged to pursue board-certifications in specialties that interest them during their tenure. With more than 65% of Confluent Health’s therapists board-certified, the company boasts the highest number of board-certified specialists among all healthcare organizations in the United States.

“I want to thank Confluent Health’s newly board-certified specialist Physical and Occupational Therapists for their dedication to continued training and learning,” said Dr. Andrea Baumann, PT, DPT, MBA, ATC, Senior Vice President of Outpatient Rehab Companies at Confluent Health. “This achievement embodies our commitment to excellence in patient care, ensuring unparalleled quality and outcomes for all. We are proud to call these 66 individuals a part of the Confluent Health Family.”

Obtaining these specialty certifications enhances therapists’ clinical knowledge and hones their skills within their chosen areas of expertise. Board-certified therapists deliver optimal care and innovative treatments to their patients, staying abreast of the latest research and technological advancements. Numerous studies have shown that patients treated by board-certified therapists achieve faster and more effective outcomes within specialized fields.

“The hard work of our Physical and Occupational Therapists within the Confluent Health Family is evident as they advance their expertise in specialized areas beyond the Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) or Occupational Therapy degree,” said Dr. Alyson Ellis, PT, DPT, OCS, TPS, Senior Director of Talent Learning and Development at Confluent Health. “These clinicians will continue to make an indelible impact in the lives of their patients.”

The ABPTS offers board-certification in 10 specialty areas of physical therapy including cardiovascular and pulmonary, clinical electrophysiology, geriatrics, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics, pediatrics, sports, women’s health, and wound management. The HTCC offers certification in hand therapy. Of the 11% of therapists who hold a board certification in a specialty, only 8% possess the Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) designation, while fewer than 2% have earned the Sports Clinical Specialist (SCS) certification or Certified Hand Therapist Specialty (CHT).

“We are immensely proud of the commitment demonstrated by our Physical and Occupational Therapists,” Henderson said. “Their achievements speak volumes about their unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional care to their patients.”

Henderson and the Confluent Health Family celebrate these therapists for their remarkable achievements in their specialties. The following individuals received board certifications:

All Star Physical Therapy

Austin Alexander

, PT, DPT, OCS

Baton Rouge Physical Therapy

Sadie Dupre

, PT, DPT, OCS

Gabrielle Labat, PT, DPT, OCS

BreakThrough Physical Therapy

Kathryn Bradley

, PT, DPT, OCS

Jacob Deese, PT, DPT, OCS, LAT, ATC

Arryn Gamble, PT, DPT, NCS, MSCS

Danielle Johanson, PT, DPT, OCS

Colorado in Motion

Michelle Dixon

, OTR/L, CHT, CLT

Alana Ward, PT, DPT, OCS

Elite Physical Therapy

Julia Sketo

, DPT, C/NDT, GCS

Foothills Sports Medicine Physical Therapy

Elizabeth Ladensack

, OCS

Lindsay Patterson, PT, DPT, OCS

Mountain River Physical Therapy

Megan Walker

, PT, DPT, OCS

mōviHealth

Buck Schroeter

, PT, DPT, OCS

Pappas OPT

Bradley Borsay

, DPT, OCS, ATC, CSCS

BriAnna Rondeau, PT, DPT, ATC, OCS

Sean Rush, PT, DPT, OCS

Lauren Wilhoit, MS, OTD, OTR/L, CHT

Physical Therapy Central

Dale Boren

, PT, MPT, OCS, SCS

Ben Buchanan, PT, DPT, OCS, SCS

Kaitlyn Cotton, PT, DPT, PHC, WCS

Margaret Hacker, PT, DPT, OCS

Lauren Onate, PT, DPT, OCS, TPS

Devin Trachman, PT, DPT, MTC, OCS

ProRehab

Megan Burns

, PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS

Jenna Byrley, PT, DPT, OCS

Adam Fatkin, PT, DPT, SCS

Justin Kiesel, PT, DPT, OCS

Jon Newbold, PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS

Stephanie Sherwood, PT, DPT, SCS

Christopher Virgin, CHT

Providence Performance Physical Therapy

Maureen Cobile

, PT, DPT, OCS

Redbud Physical Therapy

Amy Malone

, PT, MPT, ATC,OCS

RET Physical Therapy

Edwin Tat

, PT, DPT, OCS

SporTherapy Physical Therapy

Jerren Domino

, PT, DPT, OCS

Kaylan Fagley, PT, DPT, OCS

Maria Rousseva, PT, DPT, OCS

Joshua Sparkman, PT, DPT, OCS

Strive Physical Therapy

Veronica Clark

, PT, DPT, SCS, OCS

Jay Najafi, PT, DPT, OCS, COMT

Stephanie Paluchowski, PT, DPT, OCS

Jackelyn Turner, PT, DPT, SCS

Texas Physical Therapy Specialists

Michael Bonner

, PT, DPT, OCS

Meagan Bourque, PT, DPT, OCS

Jonathan Britton, PT, DPT, OCS

Dan Cisneros, PT,DPT, OCS

Caleb Comer, PT, DPT, OCS

Abraham Garcia, PT, DPT, SCS

Elizabeth Garcia PT, DPT, OCS

Hannah Garza, PT, DPT, OCS

Shon Jordan, PT, DPT, OCS

Marie Kidd, PT, DPT, SCS, ATC

Katelyn Lochner, PT, DPT, OCS

William Lopez, PT, DPT, OCS

Tyler Miller, PT, DPT, OCS

Anjelica Moran, PT, DPT, OCS

Allison Pohl, PT, DPT, OCS

Heather Remmert, PT, DPT, OCS

Cristian Sandoval, PT, DPT, OCS

Trey Trentham, PT, DPT, OCS

Emily Trevino, PT, DPT, OCS

Andie Ward, PT, DPT, OCS

Anthony Warner, PT, DPT, OCS

Chris Wilks, PT, DPT, OCS

Tony Zhou, PT, DPT, OCS, CDN

Xcel Physical Therapy

Darren Riggs

, PT, DPT, OCS

