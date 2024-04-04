3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event - April 04, 2024

Company files Form 8-K containing pro forma financial information

Provides rebaselined financial information

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM) today announced the following investor event:

First-quarter 2024 earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 8 a.m. CDT. The earnings call can be accessed at (800) 343-4136 within the U.S. or +1 (203) 518-9843 outside the U.S., conference ID: MMMQ124.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com.

Supplemental Information

With the April 1, 2024 completion of the Solventum spin-off, 3M will report first-quarter 2024 results inclusive of Solventum, similar to the basis on which 3M provided first-quarter guidance during its January earnings conference call. Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, Solventum’s historical results will be reported within 3M’s financial statements as discontinued operations. 3M plans to initiate its full-year 2024 guidance later in April. Accordingly, this guidance will reflect Solventum as discontinued operations for the full year, including the first quarter of 2024.

3M has posted additional information on its Investor Relations website. This includes a Form 8-K filed earlier today which contains unaudited pro forma financial information reflecting the Solventum spin-off. In addition, 3M posted certain 2023 estimated preliminary financial information that is illustrative as if Solventum were reflected as a discontinued operation. The information is further reflective of certain baselining adjustments that 3M believes may be useful for readers in considering the underlying results on this re-baselined basis. Please read the posted materials at http://investors.3M.com, including the “Explanatory note regarding information in these materials,” for more information.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what’s possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we’re working to improve lives and make what’s next at 3M.com/news.

Investor Contact:

Bruce Jermeland

(651) 733-1807

or

Diane Farrow

(612) 202-2449

or

Eric Herron

(651) 233-0043

Media Contact:

Sean Lynch

Slynch2@mmm.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-announces-upcoming-investor-event-302108837.html

SOURCE 3M Company

Company Codes: NYSE:MMM