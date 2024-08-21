SUBSCRIBE
Zimmer Biomet to Present at the Wells Fargo 2024 and Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conferences

August 21, 2024 
WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that members of the Zimmer Biomet management team will present at two upcoming healthcare conferences in September. The team will be presenting at the Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Subsequently, the team will present at the Morgan Stanley Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentations can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. The webcasts will be archived for replay following the conferences.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Media

Investors

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski

Zach Weiner

(445) 248-0577

(908) 591-6955

heather.zoumaslubeski@zimmerbiomet.com

zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

