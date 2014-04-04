Zeltiq Release: CoolSculpting® Procedure Achieves Strong Podium Presence At ASLMS 2014

PLEASANTON, CA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2014) - ZELTIQ® Aesthetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZLTQ), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing products utilizing its proprietary controlled-cooling technology platform, today announced its CoolSculpting procedure, a non-surgical, clinically proven procedure designed to selectively reduce fat in treated areas using a patented cooling technology, will be featured in 10 podium presentations and 7 e-posters at the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery annual conference (ASLMS) in Phoenix, Ariz., April 2-6, 2014. Physicians will be presenting their own data.

At the booth, the company will highlight the CoolSmooth™ applicator, the newest addition to the applicator platform for the CoolSculpting procedure, featuring non-vacuum based cooling that easily treats non-pinchable fat bulges and a comfortable design that adjusts to fit each individual patient.

For the complete ASLMS program, visit www.aslms.org. For information about the CoolSculpting procedure and CoolSmooth applicator, visit ZELTIQ at Booth #515.

WHAT:

CoolSculpting Procedure, CoolSmooth Applicator

ZELTIQ Booth #515

WHEN:

ASLMS Exhibit Hours

Friday, April 4, 2014, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 5, 2014, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

WHERE:

American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) Annual Conference

Phoenix Convention Center

100 N 3rd Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

About ZELTIQ® Aesthetics, Inc.

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing products utilizing its proprietary controlled-cooling technology platform. ZELTIQ’s first commercial product, the CoolSculpting system, is designed to selectively reduce stubborn fat that may not respond to diet or exercise. The CoolSculpting procedure is based on the scientific principle that fat cells are more sensitive to cold than the overlying skin and surrounding tissues. It utilizes patented technology of precisely controlled cooling to reduce the temperature of fat cells in the treated area, which is intended to cause fat cell elimination through a natural biological process known as apoptosis. ZELTIQ developed the CoolSculpting procedure to safely, noticeably, and measurably reduce the fat layer.

