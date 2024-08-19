Company announcement – No. 40 / 2024
Zealand Pharma major shareholder announcement: Bank of America Corporation
Copenhagen, Denmark, 16 August 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today reports prior receipt on 19 March 2024 and 5 April 2024 of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from the following major shareholder:
As of 4 March 2024, Bank of America Corporation held nominally 3,253,781 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 5.21% of the total share capital and total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.
As of 2 April 2024, Bank of America Corporation held nominally 3,076,017 shares (each share carrying one vote) in Zealand Pharma A/S, corresponding to 4.91% of the total share capital and total voting rights in Zealand Pharma A/S.
