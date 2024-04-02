X‑Chem Adds Chief Technology Officer to Bolster Its Digital Drug Discovery Strategy

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- X-Chem, the leading provider of innovative solutions in early-stage drug discovery, today announced the addition of Dr. Erin Davis as chief technology officer. Dr. Davis brings extensive experience in the areas of data strategy, informatics, computational chemistry and software solutions in drug discovery. The addition of Dr. Davis to X-Chem’s executive team bolsters X-Chem’s strategy of leveraging its data generation platforms and deploying digitized drug discovery solutions to its clients. As a leader in DNA-encoded library technology, discovery and synthetic chemistry and machine learning powered by its proprietary ArtemisAI platform, X-Chem is well positioned to uniquely marry real-world data generation and advanced machine learning approaches to transform and accelerate drug discovery. Dr. Davis’ unique expertise in tying computational platforms together with robust data strategies will make her a key leader as X-Chem continues its growth trajectory as the leading provider of innovative services in small molecule drug discovery.

“I am so excited to see Erin join the amazing team we have here at X-Chem,” said Karen Lackey, chief executive officer. “Erin brings enormous creativity and a track record of innovation to a company full of innovation and cutting-edge technology. I believe that this team will transform the way that small molecule drugs are discovered.”

About X-Chem

X-Chem is the leader in small molecule discovery, providing pharmaceutical and biotech companies a complete, seamless solution for screening, hit validation and lead optimization. As a pioneer of DNA-encoded chemical library (DEL) technology, the company leverages its market-leading DEL platform and proprietary artificial intelligence platform, ArtemisAI, to discover novel small molecule leads for challenging, high-value therapeutic targets. The company’s expertise in medicinal chemistry, custom synthesis and scale-up process chemistry supports all aspects of small-molecule drug discovery through candidate identification.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402490727/en/