X-Chem
NEWS
JOBS
NEWS
Lone Star Bio
What It’s Like To Be A Principal Research Scientist At X-Chem
November 2, 2016
·
1 min read
IN THE PRESS
Business
X‑Chem Adds Chief Technology Officer to Bolster Its Digital Drug Discovery Strategy
April 2, 2024
·
1 min read
Genetown
X-Chem and Structural Genomics Consortium Enter Into Collaboration to Unlock the Human Proteome and Promote Open Science
September 28, 2023
·
3 min read
Business
X-Chem Appoints Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Financial Officer
August 10, 2023
·
2 min read
Business
X-Chem and Kymera Expand Existing Partnership
January 31, 2023
·
3 min read
Business
X-Chem and Sironax Begin Neurodegenerative Disease Drug Discovery Research Partnership
January 5, 2023
·
2 min read
Business
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery Research and License Agreement
April 1, 2021
·
7 min read
Deals
X-Chem Acquires IntelliSyn and Sister Company, AviSyn, to Extend and Streamline Drug Discovery Service Range
January 26, 2021
·
3 min read
Business
X-Chem Announces Achievement of Milestone In Orexia Collaboration
July 22, 2020
·
3 min read
Genetown
Study Published in the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry Demonstrates the Power of Machine Learning to Unlock New Chemistry and Biology to Treat Disease
June 11, 2020
·
5 min read
Deals
GHO Capital Acquires X-Chem, the Leading Provider of DNA-Encoded-Library-Mediated Drug Discovery Services
June 3, 2020
·
5 min read
