Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Robert Harwood as Community Relations Director of Watercrest Lake Nona

VERO BEACH, Fla., /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces Robert Harwood as Community Relations Director of Watercrest Lake Nona Assisted Living and Memory Care Community. Watercrest Lake Nona is a luxury senior living community offering 56 assisted living and 24 memory care residences with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care, all nestled in the 7,000-acre master-designed community of Lake Nona, Florida. Harwood specialized in retirement planning for insurance and financial services for over 20 years before entering the senior living industry eight years ago. He brings focused expertise in marketing and operations as a certified executive director and certified assisted living manager. Harwood has successfully led his team through the opening of new buildings and achieved 95 percent occupancy in nine months as a community relations director. “I have followed Watercrest Senior Living Group for several years now and have always been attracted to their passionate and ethical approach to senior living,” says Robert Harwood, community relations director of Watercrest Lake Nona. “I believe we should all be in this business for the mission and not the commission.” Watercrest Senior Living Group is part of the mission to optimize healthy living in Lake Nona. Lake Nona was recently recognized by CBS News and The Wall Street Journal as one of the nation’s leading wellness communities and fastest-growing communities designed specifically for improving health. Watercrest associates answer a calling to serve seniors and their families every day. They are recognized for their achievements and empowered to share their vast experience with their peers. By continuously investing in these servant hearts, Watercrest develops value-centered leaders who deliver personalized service. “Bob brings a highly successful skill set in senior living leadership and census development to Watercrest Lake Nona,” says Dana Ryder, senior executive director of Watercrest Lake Nona. “He is an excellent role model of servant leadership and lives our mission daily, ‘to welcome, to care, to serve’.” Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing outstanding caregivers and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. All Watercrest memory care associates are Nationally Certified Dementia Care Practitioners and programming focuses on innovative lifestyle approaches, including personal life silhouettes, multi-sensory enhancements, Memories in the Making, and Music and Memory programs. Watercrest Lake Nona boasts an exquisite design with signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, fireplace, salon & spa, and Florida style outdoor living spaces. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the wine bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining poolside, bistro-style or in the chef’s private dining room. To schedule a tour contact Robert Harwood at 407-226-3113. Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit https://watercrestseniorliving.com/lake-nona/ or www.watercrestgroup.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watercrest-senior-living-group-welcomes-robert-harwood-as-community-relations-director-of-watercrest-lake-nona-300708864.html SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group