VisitPay Selects Amendola Communications for Public Relations and Content Development

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and health IT public relations and marketing agency, is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the PR agency of record for VisitPay.

Amendola will utilize a broad range of public relations and content services to promote VisitPay’s market-leading platform for fully automated patient financial engagement.

Founded in 2010, VisitPay is the developer of a cloud-based platform used by major providers to deliver transparency, choice and control to patients managing healthcare financial transactions and outstanding balances. Through VisitPay, patients can access a complete and comprehensive accounting of their financial obligations, as well as critical health plan and healthcare information, through health system-branded portals.

For health systems, VisitPay’s proprietary analytics tailors consistent and fully compliant financing options to the unique needs of individual patients and their families, creating a simplified billing experience that drives both higher payment rates and improved patient satisfaction scores.

“VisitPay counts some of the largest and most innovative health systems as clients. We wanted a public relations agency that could capitalize on that momentum,” said Will Reilly, Vice President of Marketing at VisitPay. “Amendola’s deep experience in health IT will help us shape and lead the conversation on patient financial experience.”

Amendola will promote VisitPay through a number of public relations and content marketing programs, supported by Amendola’s top-tier media research and relations. The agency will work with VisitPay to increase brand awareness and thought leadership by delivering its core value proposition to target audiences, drawing on its deep industry knowledge and significant media relationships in health IT. Amendola will also be responsible for delivering a range of content demonstrating the thought leadership and expertise of VisitPay’s corporate and client-based leadership.

“Hospitals and health systems are challenged with uncovering the tools and strategies for bringing transparency, choice and control to the patient financial experience,” said Jodi Amendola, CEO of Amendola Communications. “Our collective experience in the patient-as-payer space will be instrumental in helping VisitPay reach its public relations objectives.”

About VisitPay

VisitPay is the first and only platform for Patient Financial Health. The culmination of seven years learning and development, this proprietary cloud-based platform enables health systems to dramatically increase the amount paid on patient balances because patients can finally exercise control over their financial health. VisitPay is proudly headquartered in Boise, Idaho, one of the most livable cities in the country, where it has assembled a powerful team focused on predictive analytics, user-driven software design and consumer finance. More information about the company and its solutions can be found at www.visitpay.com.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola Communications is an award-winning national public relations, marketing communications, social media and content marketing firm. Named one of the best information technology (IT) PR firms in the nation four times by PRSourceCode, Amendola represents some of the best-known brands and groundbreaking startups in the healthcare and HIT industries. Amendola’s seasoned team of PR and marketing pros delivers strategic guidance and effective solutions to help organizations boost their reputation and drive market share. For more information about the PR industry’s “A Team,” visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow Amendola on Twitter and LinkedIn.

