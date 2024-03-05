SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

March 5, 2024 | 
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference on Monday, March 11 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing potential best-in-class medicines for serious and rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference on Monday, March 11 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” on the Investors section of the Viridian website at viridiantherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian is a biopharmaceutical company focused on engineering and developing potential best-in-class medicines for patients with serious and rare diseases. Viridian’s expertise in antibody discovery and protein engineering enables the development of differentiated therapeutic candidates for previously validated drug targets in commercially established disease areas.

Viridian is advancing multiple candidates in the clinic for the treatment of patients with thyroid eye disease (TED). The company is conducting two global Phase 3 clinical trials (THRIVE and THRIVE-2) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of VRDN-001 in patients with active and chronic TED. Viridian’s goal is to advance VRDN-001 as a potential best-in-class intravenous therapy followed by VRDN-003 as a potential first- and best-in-class subcutaneous therapy for the treatment of TED.

In addition to its TED portfolio, Viridian is advancing a novel portfolio of neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) inhibitors, including VRDN-006 and VRDN-008, which has the potential to be developed in multiple autoimmune diseases.

Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.viridiantherapeutics.com. Follow Viridian on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Louisa Stone, 617-272-4604
Manager, Investor Relations
IR@viridiantherapeutics.com

Source: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.

Events Massachusetts
