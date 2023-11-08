Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing potential best-in-class medicines for serious and rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. GMT in London, UK.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” on the Investors section of the Viridian website at viridiantherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian is a biopharmaceutical company focused on engineering and developing potential best-in-class medicines for patients with serious and rare diseases. Viridian’s expertise in antibody discovery and engineering enables it to develop differentiated therapeutic candidates for previously validated drug targets in commercially established disease areas.

Viridian is advancing multiple candidates in the clinic for the treatment of patients with thyroid eye disease (TED). The company is conducting two global Phase 3 studies (THRIVE and THRIVE-2) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of VRDN-001 in patients with active and chronic TED. Simultaneously, the company is developing its subcutaneous program strategy with the goal of providing a potentially more conveniently administered therapy to patients with TED. In addition to its TED portfolio, Viridian is advancing a novel portfolio of neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) inhibitors with the potential to be developed in multiple autoimmune diseases. Viridian is also developing additional preclinical assets in autoimmune and rare diseases.

Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.viridiantherapeutics.com. Follow Viridian on LinkedIn and X.

