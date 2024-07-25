Vidac Pharma publishes results of next-generation drug candidate tests in human and murine tumor models

London (UK), July 25, 2024 (07:30 CET) – Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. (Hamburg and Stuttgart: T9G; ISIN:GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ), a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of cancer treatments, today announces that promising results of its study with VDA-1275 in multiple mouse cancer and human cellular organoid models of solid tumors are now available online, as a preprint submitted to peer review. The study showed that VDA-1275 showed statistically significant efficacy as a monotherapy, as well as synergistic effects in combination with two standard-of-care cancer treatments, and that it moreover induced an immunologic response.

The main findings of the study were that VDA-1275:

reinstates apoptosis (programmed cell death),

halts rapid proliferation of cancer cells,

reduces the hyper-glycolytic metabolism typical of tumors, a process that produces the main fuel for the rapid proliferation of cancer cells,

triggers an immunologic response by inducing anti-tumor macrophages and inhibits tumor-promoting macrophages and promoting anti-tumor memory cells,

increases survival in a murine colorectal cancer model in a statistically significant way,

demonstrates a synergistic effect in combination with widely used anti-cancer drugs in a 3D organoid model of human liver cancer.

“These results provide evidence that VDA-1275 might in the future be used as a standalone drug, or in combination therapy that might allow more effective and safer treatment of patients with solid tumors. Vidac’s small molecules target the abnormal positioning of the HK2 enzyme, which is a central cause in cancer, but not its everyday benign use in the cellular metabolism. This means our drugs might have fewer side-effects,” said Max Herzberg, CEO at Vidac Pharma.

VDA-1275 as well as the more advanced VDA-1102, now in Phase 2b clinical studies to treat advanced actinic keratosis and Phase 2 testing in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, disrupt the interaction between hexokinase 2 (HK2) and the voltage-dependent anion channels (VDACs) in mitochondria. Cancer cells overexpress HK2, which catalyzes the first step of the glucose metabolism necessary to fuel tumor growth. HK2 blocks the channels, which prevents apoptosis, supports cancer cell proliferation, and suppresses immune responses. The resulting high concentrations of lactate lead to an acidic and low-oxygen micro-environment in the cancer cells and the nearby tumor microenvironment which fosters cancer growth. Clinical data for Vidac’s first-generation metabolic checkpoint modulator candidates have shown effects in halting cancer cell proliferation and restoring immune-sensitivity and apoptosis.

You can read the full article here . As the results have not yet been peer-reviewed, they should not be considered as conclusive, be referred to as final, or be used to inform clinical practice.

For more information please contact:

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc

Dr Max Herzberg

20-22 Wenlock Road

London N1 7GU

United Kingdom

http://www.vidacpharma.com/

+972-54-4257381

+972-77-9300647 Cohesion Bureau

Giovanni Ca’ Zorzi

Investor Relations

giovanni.cazorzi@cohesionbureau.com

About Vidac Pharma

Vidac Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing first-in-class medicines to help people suffering from a range of oncologic and onco-dermatologic diseases. Vidac develops first-in-class anti-cancer drugs by modifying the hyper glycolytic tumor microenvironment, targeting the overexpression and wrong anchoring of the Hexokinase 2 metabolic checkpoint (HK2) in cancer cells, to renormalize tumor microenvironment and selectively provoke their programmed death without affecting surrounding normal tissue. VDA-1102, a first drug candidate of Vidac Pharma has shown to be effective against advanced Actinic Keratosis (AK) and interim results in Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) yielded a positive effect in Phase 2 trials in humans.

Important information

The information in this press release does not constitute a public offer to sell or a solicitation to submit an offer to buy or subscribe to shares of Vidac Pharma Holding PLC, but is for informational purposes only. The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes”, “estimates,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, “plans”, “continue”, “ongoing”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “target”, “seek” or “should”, and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.