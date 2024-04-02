ViaLase to Present Clinical Data at the 2024 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting

ALISA VIEJO, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaLase, Inc ., a clinical stage medical technology company focused on addressing unmet needs in the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm, today announced that it will present clinical data as well as provide a business and technology overview during the 2024 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting to be held April 5-8, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. ViaLase will be exhibiting onsite at booth #2417. We are excited to share the latest clinical data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of the ViaLase Laser at ASCRS. Presentations at Eyecelerator and ASCRS 2024 will provide insights into the company’s ViaLase® Laser* and 3-year outcomes of the first-in-human study of femtosecond laser image-guided high-precision trabeculotomy (FLigHT) treatment in patients with glaucoma. ViaLase recently announced that it had completed a Series C round of financing, which will fund continued advancement of clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones for the ViaLase® Laser. “We are excited to share the latest clinical data demonstrating the safety and efficacy of the ViaLase technology, which incorporates a femtosecond laser and high definition imaging to perform the FLigHT treatment, with the ophthalmic community at ASCRS,” said Tibor Juhasz, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ViaLase, Inc. “The ViaLase Laser has the potential to provide physicians with the first truly non-invasive, early-intervention option for patients with primary open angle glaucoma, and could fundamentally change the glaucoma treatment paradigm as we know it.” The corporate and clinical presentations are scheduled as follows: Title: Presenting Company Showcase (Breakout 2)– ViaLase Presentation Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024 Time: 1:45 p.m. - 1:53 p.m. EDT Location: Eyecelerator, Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport Presenter: Peter England , Vice President, Global Marketing, ViaLase



Title: Durable 36 Month IOP Reduction in Open Angle Glaucoma with Femtosecond Laser Guided High Precision Trabeculotomy (FLigHT) Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 4:02 p.m. - 4:07 p.m EDT Location: BCEC - Meeting Level 2, Room 259A Presenter: Zoltan Z. Nagy , MD, PhD, FEBO, FACS

*The ViaLase Laser is not approved for use in the United States. About Glaucoma Glaucoma affects 76 million people worldwide, a number that is expected to increase to 112 million by 2040, and is the second leading cause of irreversible blindness in the world.1,2 Most forms of glaucoma are chronic and, when left undetected or untreated, lead to irreversible vision loss. Early detection and treatment are essential to protecting against vision loss, which results when the optic nerve deteriorates, leading to progressive loss of the field of vision. Lowering IOP and thus reducing visual field progression is the only proven glaucoma treatment today. The current treatment paradigm typically begins with topical eye drops, then may advance to laser therapy or minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), before resorting to invasive, traditional filtration surgery. About ViaLase, Inc. ViaLase, Inc. is a globally-minded, venture capital-backed, clinical stage medical technology company located in Aliso Viejo, CA. ViaLase is focused on disrupting the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm with the introduction of a truly noninvasive image-guided femtosecond laser treatment that enhances glaucoma patient care. With a leadership team that has vast experience developing, designing, manufacturing, and commercializing the first femtosecond lasers for ophthalmic surgery for refractive and cataract patients, ViaLase is now bringing that expertise and innovation to glaucoma patients. ViaLase believes in collaborating closely with health care providers, payers, societies, and patients to inform our product development and commercial activities with the goal of bringing this revolutionary treatment to glaucoma patients across the globe. For more information, visit www.ViaLase.com . MEDIA CONTACT:

Michele Gray

Gray Communications, LLC.

(917) 449-9250

michele@mgraycommunications.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vialase-to-present-clinical-data-at-the-2024-american-society-of-cataract-and-refractive-surgery-ascrs-annual-meeting-302106270.html SOURCE ViaLase, Inc.