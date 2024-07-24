Versiti, Inc. Names Matthew Anderson, MD, PhD, Executive VP and Chief Medical Officer

MILWAUKEE, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Versiti, Inc., a national leader in innovative blood health solutions, announced today the promotion of Matthew Anderson, MD, PhD, to Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

Currently serving as Vice President and Medical Director of Versiti’s Diagnostic Labs, Dr. Anderson will now lead the organization’s Medical Sciences Institute (MSI), providing strategic leadership and guiding innovative research and clinical programs.

“We are thrilled to promote Matt into this role. His career trajectory, starting at our Versiti Blood Research Institute, highlights our commitment to intentional leadership succession and development,” said Chris Miskel, president and CEO of Versiti. “Matt’s diverse experience, reputation in the industry, and collaborative approach to leading teams and enhancing patient care make him an ideal fit to further Versiti’s mission.”

Dr. Anderson succeeds Dr. Barbara Bryant, who has successfully led the MSI for the past two years. He will assume his new role on July 29, 2024, ensuring a smooth transition and continued momentum of Versiti’s life-saving mission.

A native of California, Dr. Anderson graduated from UC San Diego. He pursued an MD/Ph.D. at the Medical College of Wisconsin, conducting his Ph.D. research at the Versiti Blood Research Institute. He completed programs in anatomic pathology and hematopathology at Stanford University, followed by fellowships in molecular pathology and histocompatibility. In 2011, Dr. Anderson joined the Stanford faculty as an assistant professor and assistant director of the Histocompatibility, Immunogenetics, and Disease Profiling Laboratory.

Dr. Anderson returned to Versiti in 2013 as the medical director for the Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories. He was promoted to vice president in 2017, expanding his leadership to include Cenetron Diagnostics and Salus IRB.

“As blood health innovators, we are passionate about advancing scientific knowledge and clinical practice in transfusion medicine, hematology, and transplantation,” said Dr. Anderson. “I am excited to have the opportunity to lead our medical science teams in creating new innovative solutions for patient care.”

Dr. Anderson is also an active member of the community, serving on professional committees and supporting biohealth initiatives in Wisconsin.

Versiti, headquartered in Milwaukee, has more than 2,300 employees at its locations in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin. For more information, visit Versiti.org.

About Versiti

Versiti, a national leader in blood health innovation, was formed with the mission to improve the health of patients and enable the success of our healthcare partners nationally. We provide innovative, value-added solutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, transplantation, and blood-related diseases to meet the needs of each of our customers. The collective efforts across Versiti result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit

