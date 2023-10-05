Vedanta Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Vedanta Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of oral therapies based on defined bacterial consortia, today announced that members of its executive team will participate at the following investor conferences:

BMO Life Sciences Private Company Showcase

Presentation Date: October 12, 2023

Presentation Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

Location: The New York Times Building, New York, NY

Leerink Partners Biopharma Private Company Connect

Dates: October 25-26, 2023

Virtual 1x1 meetings only

About Vedanta Biosciences

Vedanta Biosciences is leading the development of a potential new category of oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria isolated from the human microbiome and grown from pure clonal cell banks. The company’s pipeline includes clinical-stage product candidates being evaluated for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection and inflammatory bowel diseases and a preclinical candidate for the prevention of Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company supports investigator-sponsored studies in various diseases. These investigational therapies are grounded in our team’s pioneering research – published in leading journals including Science, Nature, Cell, and JAMA – to identify beneficial bacteria that live symbiotically within the healthy human gut, fight pathogens, and induce a range of potent immune responses. Vedanta Biosciences controls a foundational portfolio of more than 70 patents and has built what it believes is the industry-leading platform for development of defined bacterial consortia drugs. This platform includes one of the largest libraries of bacteria derived from the human microbiome, vast datasets from human interventional studies, proprietary capabilities in consortium design, and end-to-end capabilities for CGMP-compliant manufacturing of oral drug candidates spanning cell banking, fermentation, lyophilization, and fill finish.

