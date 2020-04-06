SUBSCRIBE
US based NEXVOO® Announces the Availability of Additional FDA and CE PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) to Help Frontline Healthcare and Infrastructure Workers

April 6, 2020 | 
1 min read

NEXVOO®, a global healthcare equipment and PPE provider, announces that it is assisting with the US and global pandemic by expanding its resources to offer additional PPE products into the US.

INDIANAPOLIS, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXVOO®, a global healthcare equipment and PPE provider, announces that it is assisting with the US and global pandemic by expanding its resources to offer additional PPE products into the US.

John Gayman, President of NEXVOO®, stated “The current pandemic is causing massive global shortages. It is humbling to be in a position to help supply these products that are helping to control the spread and transmission of the COVID19 virus and potentially save lives.”

Steven Schmidt, Vice President says, “I’m very proud of the work our team is doing, to assist frontline workers that are in the line of fire. It is inspiring, to see the commitment of Healthcare Leadership and Government Organizations who are working so efficiently in this time of great need.”

To get direct sourcing, please visit https://www.nexvoostore.com. For questions please email us at support@nexvooinc.com.

About NEXVOO®

Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, NEXVOO® is a global communications leader and protective healthcare equipment provider with factory operations in Xiamen, China.

Editorial Contact: Nellie Stout, 800.475.6131, media@nexvooinc.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-based-nexvoo-announces-the-availability-of-additional-fda-and-ce-ppe-personal-protection-equipment-to-help-frontline-healthcare-and-infrastructure-workers-301035720.html

SOURCE Nexvoo
Indiana
