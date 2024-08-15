SUBSCRIBE
Ultimovacs ASA: Invitation to second quarter 2024 results webcast presentation

Oslo, August 15, 2024: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, invites to a webcast presentation of its second quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

The presentation can be followed as a live webcast accessed through a link on www.ultimovacs.com at 14:00 CET on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, and is scheduled to conclude at 14:55 CET. The webcast presentation will be available on the Ultimovacs website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.

The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 07:00 CET the same day.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO
Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 482 48632

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

