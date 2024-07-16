Type 1 Diabetes Market Estimated to Reach USD 9.4 Billion by 2034, Impelled by Increased Utilization of Artificial Pancreas Systems

The type 1 diabetes market size reached a value of USD 5.6 Billion across the top 7 markets (US, EU4, UK, and Japan) in 2023. Looking forward, the top 7 markets expects to reach USD 9.4 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.84% during 2024-2034.

The market is driven by innovations in insulin delivery systems as well as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Additionally, research into stem cell therapies along with immunomodulation is advancing, aiming to provide potential cures by restoring insulin production or preventing autoimmune attacks.

Advancements in Insulin Delivery Systems: Driving the Type 1 Diabetes Market

One of the major trends that are revolutionizing the type 1 diabetes market is advancements in insulin delivery systems, prominently improving the quality of life for patients. Besides this, the development of automated insulin delivery systems is commonly referred to as artificial pancreas systems. These systems integrate continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) with insulin pumps to deliver precise doses of insulin based on real-time glucose levels. Medtronic’s MiniMed 670G was the first hybrid closed-loop system approved by the FDA, which automatically adjusts basal insulin delivery, thereby maintaining optimal glucose control with minimal patient intervention. Tandem Diabetes Care’s t X2 with Control-IQ technology further advanced this concept by adding automated correction boluses to maintain glucose levels within a target range.

Another significant advancement is the evolution of CGM technologies, which are integral to the functionality of automated insulin delivery systems. Devices such as Dexcom G6 and Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre provide real-time glucose readings and trends, enabling patients to make informed decisions about their diabetes management. These CGMs offer improved accuracy, extended wear times, and user-friendly interfaces. The integration of CGM data with smartphones and smartwatches enhances user convenience and adherence, allowing for continuous monitoring and sharing of glucose data with healthcare providers. Moreover, advancements in insulin pump technology, such as Omnipod DASH, offer tubeless and waterproof options, increasing comfort and flexibility for users. These innovations in insulin delivery systems are transforming the Type 1 diabetes market, providing patients with more effective and convenient tools to manage their condition and improve their overall health outcomes.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Technologies: Contributing to Market Expansion

Advancements in Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) technologies are significantly enhancing the management of Type 1 diabetes, providing real-time data that empowers patients to maintain better glucose control. CGM devices continuously monitor glucose levels in the interstitial fluid, offering frequent readings and trends throughout the day and night. This technology allows for timely adjustments in insulin therapy, thereby reducing the risk of hypo- and hyperglycemia. For instance, Dexcom’s G6 CGM system provides glucose readings every five minutes and eliminates the need for fingerstick calibrations. It integrates seamlessly with insulin pumps and smart devices, enabling real-time data sharing with healthcare providers and family members. Similarly, Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre system offers a user-friendly sensor that can be worn for up to 14 days, providing continuous glucose data and reducing the burden of frequent fingerstick testing.

The integration of CGM data with digital health platforms further amplifies its impact. For example, the Dexcom G6 can connect with apps like Clarity, which provides detailed glucose reports and insights, helping patients and healthcare providers make informed decisions about diabetes management. The FreeStyle Libre system has also expanded its capabilities with LibreLinkUp, an app that allows caregivers to remotely monitor glucose levels. These advancements are particularly beneficial for pediatric patients, where parents can track their child’s glucose levels remotely, ensuring timely interventions. Additionally, the recent introduction of hybrid closed-loop systems, such as Tandem Diabetes Care’s t X2 with Control-IQ, which utilizes CGM data to automate insulin delivery adjustments, represents a significant leap forward in diabetes care. These systems have been shown to improve glycemic control and reduce the time spent in hypo- and hyperglycemic ranges. The continuous evolution of CGM technologies is transforming the Type 1 diabetes market by providing patients with more accurate, convenient, and effective tools to manage their condition. This technological progress is driving better clinical outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for individuals with type 1 diabetes.

Research in Stem Cell Therapies and Immunomodulation:

Research in stem cell therapies and immunomodulation is paving the way for groundbreaking treatments in the Type 1 diabetes market, aiming to address the root causes of the disease rather than just managing its symptoms. Stem cell therapy focuses on regenerating insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Companies like ViaCyte are at the forefront of this research, developing encapsulated cell replacement therapies that protect transplanted cells from immune attacks while producing insulin in response to blood glucose levels. Their VC-02 product candidate, currently in clinical trials, has shown promise in restoring insulin production, potentially reducing or eliminating the need for external insulin injections.

Immunomodulation therapies, on the other hand, aim to halt the autoimmune attack that destroys beta cells in the first place. One notable example is the use of T-regulatory (Treg) cells to modulate the immune response. Clinical trials conducted by entities such as Caladrius Biosciences are exploring the potential of autologous Treg cell therapy to preserve beta cell function in newly diagnosed patients. Additionally, monoclonal antibodies like teplizumab, developed by Provention Bio, are designed to target and deplete specific immune cells that attack beta cells. Teplizumab has shown efficacy in delaying the onset of Type 1 diabetes in high-risk individuals, marking a significant step forward in preventative treatment strategies. These advancements reflect a broader trend in the Type 1 diabetes market towards treatments that not only manage blood glucose levels but also address the underlying disease mechanisms. By focusing on beta cell regeneration and immune system modulation, these innovative therapies have the potential to transform the landscape of Type 1 diabetes treatment, offering hope for long-term remission or even a cure. The continued research and clinical trials in these areas underscore the commitment of the medical community to finding more effective and lasting solutions for patients with type 1 diabetes.

Leading Companies in the Type 1 Diabetes Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global type 1 diabetes market, several leading companies are at the forefront of innovation and treatment development. Some of the major players include MannKind Corporation, Eli Lilly and Company, and Sanofi. These companies are leading the way in Type 1 diabetes treatment and management, driving innovations that improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

MannKind Corporation has recently reported significant advancements with their inhaled insulin product, Afrezza, in the Type 1 diabetes market. The Phase 4 INHALE-3 study, which evaluated Afrezza in combination with basal insulin versus standard care (multiple daily injections or automated insulin delivery systems), met its primary endpoint. The study found that 30% of participants using Afrezza achieved an HbA1c level of less than 7% at 17 weeks compared to 17% of those on usual care. Additionally, 24% of the Afrezza group maintained time-in-range (TIR) above 70%, compared to 13% in the usual care group, with no increased hypoglycemia.

Moreover, Eli Lilly’s Humalog (insulin lispro) indicates significant developments in the Type 1 diabetes market. Eli Lilly has announced a temporary shortage of Humalog and Insulin Lispro Injection 10 mL vials due to manufacturing delays and supply-demand dynamics. The company is continuing production and aims to restock wholesalers and pharmacies as soon as possible. In the interim, Eli Lilly is advising patients to consult their healthcare providers about switching to other forms of insulin, such as prefilled pens, and has introduced a coupon program to offer insulin for $35 to uninsured customers.

Apart from this, Sanofi has recently announced significant changes regarding its insulin product, Lantus (insulin glargine), which is set to take effect. The company will reduce the list price of Lantus by 78% and cap out-of-pocket costs at $35 per month for patients with commercial insurance. This decision aligns with similar moves by other major insulin manufacturers like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, aiming to make insulin more affordable and accessible.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for type 1 diabetes include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for type 1 diabetes while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to an increasing incidence rate and regulatory and pricing strategies. Recent initiatives by major insulin manufacturers like Eli Lilly, Sanofi, and Novo Nordisk to significantly reduce insulin prices and cap out-of-pocket costs are addressing the financial burden on patients. For instance, Sanofi announced a 78% price reduction for its Lantus insulin and a $35 cap on out-of-pocket costs.

Moreover, type 1 diabetes (T1D) affects a significant portion of the US population. As of 2023, approximately 1.6 million Americans were living with T1D, including about 200,000 youth (under 20 years old) and 1.4 million adults. The incidence rate has been steadily increasing, with an estimated annual growth of 2-3% in new cases. Each year, around 64,000 people are diagnosed with T1D in the United States. Notably, the SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth study found that between 2002 and 2015, the incidence of T1D increased by about 1.9% annually in youth, with the highest rates observed in non-Hispanic white youth.

Besides this, significant resources are being invested in T1D research. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated approximately $1.1 billion to diabetes research in 2023, with about 30% specifically for T1D. As of early 2024, there were over 300 clinical trials related to T1D registered in the United States, focusing on areas such as immunotherapies, beta cell regeneration, and improved insulin delivery systems.

